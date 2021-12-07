Dr. David Gayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gayle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Gayle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Barbour and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
Dr. Gayle works at
Locations
1
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Andalusia Health
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Barbour
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gayle?
Dr. Gayle and Nurse Sherry are amazing. My husband had a Defibrillator place in June and we can only say the nicest things about him, his nurse, and the care he received at Flowers Hospital. He explains procedures well and really talks with you, not at you.
About Dr. David Gayle, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336133131
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayle has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.