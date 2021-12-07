Overview

Dr. David Gayle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Barbour and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.



Dr. Gayle works at Cardiology Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.