Dr. David Gay, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gay, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL.
Dr. Gay works at
Locations
-
1
Flagler Health Orthopedic Specialists145 City Pl Ste 201, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (888) 481-2135Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
AdventHealth Orthopedics And Sports Med61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2801, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 267-6569
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)

Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and staff in a nice new office. I am back enjoying my life after getting my shoulder fixed.
About Dr. David Gay, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English
- 1356402390
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gay works at
Dr. Gay has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.