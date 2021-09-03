See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Palm Coast, FL
Dr. David Gay, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Gay, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. 

Dr. Gay works at Flagler Health Plus Orthopedic Specialists in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flagler Health Orthopedic Specialists
    145 City Pl Ste 201, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 481-2135
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Orthopedics And Sports Med
    61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2801, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 267-6569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 03, 2021
    Great doctor and staff in a nice new office. I am back enjoying my life after getting my shoulder fixed.
    About Dr. David Gay, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356402390
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gay works at Flagler Health Plus Orthopedic Specialists in Palm Coast, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gay’s profile.

    Dr. Gay has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

