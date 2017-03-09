Overview

Dr. David Garza, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Garza works at Univ. of the Incarnate Word Sports Medicine in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.