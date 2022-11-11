Dr. David Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Garrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Eye Consultants of Kentucky Psc120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 211, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-3030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Saint Joseph East
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband and I moved back to Kentucky in 2003 and found Dr. Garrett and have been with him for our eye care ever since. We believe he is very knowledgeable, through, caring and explains everything in a manner we can understand. Recently I had my first cataract removed via laser and had the multifocal lens implanted and will have the other eye done as soon as it can be scheduled. Dr. Garrett completely prepared me for this surgery and I was very relaxed. Baptist Health Surgery Center was also outstanding. Everyone from Dr. Garrett, his staff and the entire staff at Baptist Health Surgery Center made this entire procedure as easy as any medical treatment I have ever had. I feel so fortunate to be able to see better than I have for years. I feel my husband and I in such good hands to have met and to have our eyes treated and cared for by Dr. Garrett. I recommend him and Eye Consultants of KY to anyone who expects outstanding care.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
