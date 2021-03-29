Overview

Dr. David Garfinkel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Garfinkel works at One to One FemaleCare, PA in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.