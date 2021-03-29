Dr. David Garfinkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Garfinkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Garfinkel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Garfinkel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One to One FemaleCare111 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 683-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garfinkel?
All 4 doctors at One to One are awesome. Highly recommend.
About Dr. David Garfinkel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760476899
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garfinkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garfinkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garfinkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garfinkel works at
Dr. Garfinkel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garfinkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garfinkel speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfinkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garfinkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garfinkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.