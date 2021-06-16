Dr. David Gardner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gardner, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Gardner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
Glenwood Foot & Ankle3101 Kilpatrick Blvd, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 322-5506
GRMC Foot & Ankle - Podiatry - GRMC102 Thomas Rd Ste 106, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 322-5506
Glenwood Regional Medical Center Lab503 McMillan Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 322-5506
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Gardner back 2008. I had foot surgery on my left foot. He was amazing only because he explained everything all the details and was so nice. I was blessed to have used him.
About Dr. David Gardner, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1811965916
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
