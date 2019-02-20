Dr. David Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. David Garcia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
David A. Garcia, M.D.540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garcia has been our gastroenterologist for several years. He is one of the best doctors we have ever encountered. He has a wonderful bedside manner, is kind, and takes his time with patients. Both my husband and I appreciate how he explains everything to us and is always happy to answer our questions; and does it in a way that is easy to understand. He is also brilliant and truly cares about his patients. We feel extremely fortunate to have found him.
About Dr. David Garcia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- St. Marys University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Esophagitis, Duodenitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
