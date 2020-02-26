See All Alternative Care in Columbus, OH
Dr. David Garcia, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Garcia, DO

Integrative Medicine
5 (111)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Garcia, DO is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Garcia works at BodyLogicMD of Columbus in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    BodyLogicMD of Columbus
    999 Polaris Pkwy Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 398-3492
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Alzheimer's Disease
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Detoxification Evaluation
Alzheimer's Disease
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?

    Feb 26, 2020
    Attentive and knowledgeable care with real solutions for anti-aging and optimal health!
    D. K. — Feb 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Garcia, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Garcia, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garcia to family and friends

    Dr. Garcia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garcia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Garcia, DO.

    About Dr. David Garcia, DO

    Specialties
    • Integrative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225097462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship in Antiaging, Regenerative and Functional Medicine, American Academy of AntiAging Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Garcia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at BodyLogicMD of Columbus in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Garcia, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.