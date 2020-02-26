Dr. David Garcia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Garcia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Garcia, DO is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
BodyLogicMD of Columbus999 Polaris Pkwy Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 398-3492Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive and knowledgeable care with real solutions for anti-aging and optimal health!
About Dr. David Garcia, DO
- Integrative Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship in Antiaging, Regenerative and Functional Medicine, American Academy of AntiAging Medicine
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Addiction Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
