Overview

Dr. David Gamburg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Gamburg works at Cross River Pain Management in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Montvale, NJ and New Paltz, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.