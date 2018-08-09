Dr. David Gamburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gamburg, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gamburg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cross River Pain Management280 Broadway Ste 2, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 561-3214
-
2
Pain Management Associates305 W Grand Ave Ste 500, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 326-4777
-
3
Nappm246 Main St Ste 15A, New Paltz, NY 12561 Directions (845) 255-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamburg?
I’ve been treated by Dr. Gamburg for over 16 years. The best !!
About Dr. David Gamburg, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1134120298
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamburg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamburg speaks Russian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.