Dr. David Galpern, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from The State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Virginia Hand Center2819 N Parham Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 430-3414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- WellCare
Two of our children have gone to Dr. Galpern for various issues, including broken arms, fingers, and even a ganglion cyst. What impresses me about Dr. David Galpern is that, in addition to being an extremely proficient, professional hand surgeon, his bedside manner is UNMATCHED. He treats his patients with warmth and puts even young, scared patients in a calm mindset. He exudes calm confidence, and you know that you have found a professional that will do whatever he can do to help you. My children and I highly recommend him to people of all ages.
- General Hand Surgery
- English
- 1144340183
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- The State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
