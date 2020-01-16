Dr. David Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gallagher, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gallagher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Locations
United Health Services Hospitals Inc.4433 VESTAL PKWY E, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 729-8156Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
United Health Services (uhs)33-57 Harrison St, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 763-6624
Uhs Binghamton General10-42 MITCHELL AVE, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 762-2151
Hospital Affiliations
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I could not be more impressed with Dr. Gallagher and his staff at UHS. I had surgery for a torn rotator cuff. Dr. Gallagher was a second opinion for me. I had a completely incorrect diagnosis from another dr. That told me I had arthritis and come back in a year. Not only did dr. Gallagher confirm that I do not have arthritis, but a myriad of issues with my shoulder that required surgery. In surgery he repaired a torn rotator cuff, torn labrum,frayed and torn bicep, and bone spur. Dr. Gallagher did a great job explaining the procedure using a model of a shoulder so I felt comfortable knowing what to expect. I'm two months out from surgery, healing well and so happy I got a second opinion. Received pictures of the actual repairs and with detailed explanation could see for myself what was done. Also, the staff in his office are top notch. I called a few times after surgery with questions and my calls were promptly answered. Highly recommend!
About Dr. David Gallagher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1104090232
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.