Dr. David Galiani, MD
Overview
Dr. David Galiani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Galiani Ophthalmology Associates14 Memorial Dr, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-5144
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, caring surgeon.
About Dr. David Galiani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Hershey Med Ctr
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galiani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galiani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galiani has seen patients for Drusen, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galiani speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Galiani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galiani.
