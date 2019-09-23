See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Miami, FL
Dr. David Galbut, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.6 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Galbut, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Meml Hospital

Dr. Galbut works at David Galbut & Associates PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Empyema, Thoracentesis and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    International Surgical and Medical Associates LLC
    4770 Biscayne Blvd Ste 880, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 268-8289

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Empyema
Thoracentesis
Pericardial Disease
Empyema
Thoracentesis
Pericardial Disease

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 23, 2019
    I would recommend anyone who has long cancer
    North Miami Beach, FL — Sep 23, 2019
    About Dr. David Galbut, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English
    • 1679570683
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Meml Hospital
    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Internship
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
