Overview

Dr. David Gaines, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Gaines works at Georgia Family Medicine in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.