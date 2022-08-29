Overview

Dr. David Gabbaizadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Gabbaizadeh works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.