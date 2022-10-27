See All Neurosurgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. David Fusco, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Fusco, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fusco works at Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd
    1875 W Frye Rd Ste 300, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-5600
  2. 2
    Barrow Neurosurgical Associates, Ltd.
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 101, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2022
    I saw Dr Fusco for degenerative discs in my neck. His intelligence and knowledge is very obvious as we talked. I never felt rushed, his follow through is complete. You WILL be called back. His entire office is outfitted with the latest in technology. He seems perfectly suited for his chosen field. His staff is very cordial and efficient. Very grateful to have found Dr Fusco because I will one day need his surgical skills and expertise.
    Linda Day-Emerson — Oct 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Fusco, MD
    About Dr. David Fusco, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659551687
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pediatric Deformity and Scoliosis Surgery, Miami Childrens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
