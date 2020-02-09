Dr. David Fuschetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuschetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fuschetto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Fuschetto, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Fuschetto works at
Locations
-
1
Brooklyn Premiere Cardiology PC7509 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 256-6800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brooklyn Premier Cardiology PC1300 Union Tpke Ste 305, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 226-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuschetto?
Dr. Fuschetto is a great doctor as well as a wonderful person.
About Dr. David Fuschetto, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1417110305
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuschetto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuschetto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuschetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuschetto works at
Dr. Fuschetto has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuschetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuschetto speaks Italian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuschetto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuschetto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuschetto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuschetto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.