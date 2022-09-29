Overview

Dr. David Funt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Funt works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.