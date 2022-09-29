Dr. David Funt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Funt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Funt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Funt works at
Holy Cross Medical Group9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-8335
Boynton Beach Office10151 Enterprise Ctr, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-8335
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Dr Funt spends sufficient time…..every time I visit. He is very smart……and and excellent internist/cardiologist. I feel much better now as my mother also used his services. If he’s available chose him as your cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780671248
- Boston University Medical Center
- U Miami Affil Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
