Dr. David Fromm, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Fromm, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital and Same Day Surgery Center.

Dr. Fromm works at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic in Rapid City, SD. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Rapid City Clinic
    2805 5th St Ste 200, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 303-8955
  2. 2
    Rapid City Medical Center, LLP
    2820 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 342-3280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 18, 2022
He was very informative when it came to explaining what you expect with my upcoming surgery. Very professional and he made you feel like part of the family.
L culbertson — Dec 18, 2022
About Dr. David Fromm, MD

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1497964696
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
  • University of South Dakota School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Black Hills Surgical Hospital
  • Same Day Surgery Center

