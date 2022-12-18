Dr. David Fromm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fromm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fromm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Fromm, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital and Same Day Surgery Center.
Dr. Fromm works at
Locations
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic2805 5th St Ste 200, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 303-8955
Rapid City Medical Center, LLP2820 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 342-3280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very informative when it came to explaining what you expect with my upcoming surgery. Very professional and he made you feel like part of the family.
About Dr. David Fromm, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1497964696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Black Hills Surgical Hospital
- Same Day Surgery Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fromm works at
