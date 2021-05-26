Overview

Dr. David Fritz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with LMH Health and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Fritz works at Lawrence Spine Care in Lawrence, KS with other offices in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.