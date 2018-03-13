Dr. Frisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Frisch, MD
Overview
Dr. David Frisch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Frisch works at
Locations
Marilyn A Solsky MD A Medical Corp150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 350, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-6716
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Frisch for over 30 years. He is more than a doctor, he is a man of science. And while it is annoying how long it can take to see him, he really spend time with his patients to make sure he is getting the facts and gets to know you. And if you have heart issues, no one is finer.
About Dr. David Frisch, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033263272
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth Va Hosp University Cla
- Georgetown University Dc Genl Hosp
- Los Angeles Cnty USC Med Ctr
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frisch accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Frisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Frisch works at
Dr. Frisch has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frisch speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.