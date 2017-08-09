Overview

Dr. David Fries, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fries works at Sands-Constellation Heart Institute in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.