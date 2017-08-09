Dr. David Fries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fries, MD
Dr. David Fries, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Sands-Constellation Heart Institute2365 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-5320
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Fries for over four years and have always had a wonderful experience. Dr. Fries takes as much time for me as I need, answers any questions that I may have, and has responded promptly over the years if I need to reach him.
About Dr. David Fries, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1043215361
- University Of Rochester Medical Center, Strong Memorial Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
