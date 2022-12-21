Overview

Dr. David Friedman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital Philadelphia



Dr. Friedman works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Hondo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.