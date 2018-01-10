Overview

Dr. David Friedman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.