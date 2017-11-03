Dr. David Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Friedman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Allergy Partners Of Arizona2506 E Vistoso Commerce Loop Ste 100, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 797-3111
Ken. Lamm Physical Therapy6246 E Pima St Ste 180, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 797-3111
Dermatology Northwest LLC1845 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 797-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable physician about the complex world of allergies. Recommends natural, practical treatments as well as medications and shots (if needed). Staff is happy, helpful, and accommodating.
About Dr. David Friedman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1215931050
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
