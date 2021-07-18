Overview

Dr. David Friedman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Friedman works at Cleveland Clinic in Parkland, FL with other offices in Weston, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.