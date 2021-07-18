See All Hand Surgeons in Parkland, FL
Dr. David Friedman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Friedman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Friedman works at Cleveland Clinic in Parkland, FL with other offices in Weston, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
    Mammography- Tomsich Health and Medical Center of Palm Beach County
    525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 18, 2021
    MH — Jul 18, 2021
    About Dr. David Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1043248495
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    New York University
    Residency
    University Of Med And Dentistry Of New Jersey
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Texas, Austin
    Board Certifications
    Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.