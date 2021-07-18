Dr. David Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Friedman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 518-7500
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Mammography- Tomsich Health and Medical Center of Palm Beach County525 Okeechobee Blvd Fl 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (954) 518-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman was recommended by my boss who had hand surgery. I read reviews, but decided to take my boss' word. I am glad I did. I went to see Dr Friedman for a 2nd opinion as the first surgeon I went to wanted to give me cortisone and therapy after which possibly surgery (unless I want the surgery now). Dr. Friedman was pleasant and so thorough in examining my hand, in comparison with the 1st guy, it was day and night. Dr. Friedman checked pretty much every inch on my hand and wrist. I can't for the life of me understand how anyone thought he has terrible bedside manners. I could immediately see the level of care and difference between the two doctors. Dr. Friedman told me cortisone is unnecessary and that I will not need surgery. Takes 3 months for tears like mine to heal, it's normal. Yes, he wasn't in there for a half an hour chatting with me, but the other guy was and he was a kook! 15 min with Dr. Friedman are 100% attention on what's important and it's worth 30 min with others.
About Dr. David Friedman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043248495
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- University Of Med And Dentistry Of New Jersey
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas, Austin
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.