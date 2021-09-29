Overview

Dr. David Friedel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Friedel works at Winthrop Gastroenterology in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.