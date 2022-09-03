Overview

Dr. David Friedberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Friedberg works at SAINT FRANCIS ORTHOPEDICS CLINIC in Lynwood, CA with other offices in Laguna Woods, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.