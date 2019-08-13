See All Dermatologists in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. David Freitag, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Freitag, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Freitag works at The Skin Cancer Surgery Center of Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    K Wade Foster MD PA
    26800 S Tamiami Trl Ste 360, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 495-1234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 13, 2019
    My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Freitag for over five years. We find him to be an excellent doctor. We really appreciate his knowledge and care. His staff is professional and caring, too.
    ND — Aug 13, 2019
    About Dr. David Freitag, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1053387050
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Richard Bennett, M.D., UCLA
    • Nat'l Naval Med Center
    • National Naval Medical Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Boston College, Harvard University
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Freitag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freitag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freitag has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freitag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freitag works at The Skin Cancer Surgery Center of Bonita Springs in Bonita Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Freitag’s profile.

    Dr. Freitag has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freitag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Freitag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freitag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freitag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freitag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

