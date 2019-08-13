Dr. David Freitag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freitag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Freitag, MD
Overview
Dr. David Freitag, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Freitag works at
Locations
K Wade Foster MD PA26800 S Tamiami Trl Ste 360, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 495-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Freitag for over five years. We find him to be an excellent doctor. We really appreciate his knowledge and care. His staff is professional and caring, too.
About Dr. David Freitag, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053387050
Education & Certifications
- Richard Bennett, M.D., UCLA
- Nat'l Naval Med Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Boston College, Harvard University
- Dermatology
