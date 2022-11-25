Overview

Dr. David Freilich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Freilich works at Cardiology Associates of Morristown in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Clark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.