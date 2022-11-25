Dr. Freilich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Freilich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Freilich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Locations
1
Cardiology Associates of Morristown95 Madison Ave Ste A10, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 889-9001
- 2 100 Commerce Pl Ste 100, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 499-8128
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everything top grade
About Dr. David Freilich, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1043307440
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freilich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freilich has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freilich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freilich speaks Hebrew.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Freilich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freilich.
