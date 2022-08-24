Dr. David Freidberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Freidberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Freidberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Freidberg works at
Locations
Urology Austin16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111 Bldg A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 766-0178Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Austin - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 101 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 881-2238
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
8/23/22-today Dr Freidberg removed a very large bladder stone for me. His bedside manner was wonderful, his work excellent and he even fixed a problem caused by a different Urologist which caused the stone. His PA Ashley is also wonderful. She spent as much time as I needed with me, was extremely nice and explained what I needed very well. I’ve read the other reviews and don’t agree with them. They may have been related to the administration but not him. I highly recommend Dr Freidberg.
About Dr. David Freidberg, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1295700128
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freidberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freidberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freidberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freidberg works at
Dr. Freidberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freidberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freidberg speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Freidberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freidberg.
