Overview

Dr. David Frazier, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Duplin Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Frazier works at Brody School Medicine ECU Pthlg in Greenville, NC with other offices in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.