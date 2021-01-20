Dr. David Franzoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franzoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Franzoni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Franzoni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Franzoni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Essex-Hudson Urology256 Broad St # 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 520-6726
-
2
Essex Hudson Urology217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 520-6720
-
3
Essex Hudson Urology50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Directions (973) 520-6719Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Essex Hudson Urology464 Valley Brook Ave # 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 614-1842
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franzoni?
Dr. Franzoni is a super nice man that truly cares, I recommend him completely. The receptionist was rude and spoiled the whole thing for me. It was my first time there and because of her treatment towards me I was disappointed. The young girl that I'm referring to is on the right hand side. There are 2 young women in front and the one on the right hand side is the one that I had the unfortunate experience with. I was there on 1/18/2020. Dr. Franzoni and management needs to know so that their office doesn't get tarnished by having unprofessional staff and get more reviews like this. Once again the doctor and the rest of the staff were amazing to me but the receptionist was not and that's a shame.
About Dr. David Franzoni, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1447291646
Education & Certifications
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franzoni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Franzoni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Franzoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franzoni works at
Dr. Franzoni has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franzoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franzoni speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Franzoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franzoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franzoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franzoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.