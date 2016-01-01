Dr. Franzblau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Franzblau, MD
Overview
Dr. David Franzblau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Franzblau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beltline Integrated Care Center2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 447-5820Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franzblau?
About Dr. David Franzblau, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1669458576
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franzblau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franzblau works at
Dr. Franzblau has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franzblau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franzblau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franzblau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franzblau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franzblau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.