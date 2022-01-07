Dr. David Neal Franz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Neal Franz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Neal Franz, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Franz works at
Locations
Cincinnati Children's Mason9560 Children Dr, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 636-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. He gives his opinion but also listens to the patient. Very good with kids and teens.
About Dr. David Neal Franz, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- Wright State U
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
