Dr. David Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Frankel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Frankel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8988
-
2
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
Positive. Instead of performing surgery right away (which I eventually needed) he asked if I could wait, try to eat differently and exercise more, before he installed the stent. He always seems to have the patients best interest in mind, rather than to just into a surgery condition. This type of relationship and philosophy is much appreciated.
About Dr. David Frankel, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063696839
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.