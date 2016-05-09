Dr. David Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Frank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
Central Jersey Neurology Associates, P.A.501 Iron Bridge Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-7030Monday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
We took my father to see Dr. Frank. He spent a tremendous time with us to determine what issues dad has been experiencing. We felt very comfortable with him and he explained everything to us, and gave us hope. I am so glad he was recommended to us.
About Dr. David Frank, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174633648
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Crozer-Chester MC
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Dementia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.