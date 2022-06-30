Dr. Franey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Franey, MD
Overview
Dr. David Franey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Franey works at
Locations
Cigna Healthcare of Arizona Inc9069 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David Franey, MD is Great! He's an experienced physician! First, YOU need to be honest with him or he can't help you! And, Put your Internet Research Information away. Dr. David Franey has over 40 years of medical experience as a medical professional. Make your appointment if he'll see you. You won't be disappointed.
About Dr. David Franey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1679647036
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franey accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Franey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franey.
