Dr. David Foyt, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Foyt, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Foyt works at Albany Medical Center Ent in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Surgery - Albany Medical Center Surgeons Pavilion
    50 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-5575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr Foyt performmed revision surgery for a mis-implanted Cochlear implant (original implant done at a different hospital). Of the three implant surgeries I have had, This was the best (Fewest side affects after surgery, quickest recovery, best overall patient care.
    Hearing in Albany — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. David Foyt, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508842022
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Clinic/institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University, Columbia College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Foyt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foyt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foyt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foyt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foyt works at Albany Medical Center Ent in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Foyt’s profile.

    Dr. Foyt has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foyt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Foyt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foyt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foyt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foyt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

