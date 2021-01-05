Dr. David Foyt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foyt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Foyt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Foyt, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Foyt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Surgery - Albany Medical Center Surgeons Pavilion50 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foyt?
Dr Foyt performmed revision surgery for a mis-implanted Cochlear implant (original implant done at a different hospital). Of the three implant surgeries I have had, This was the best (Fewest side affects after surgery, quickest recovery, best overall patient care.
About Dr. David Foyt, MD
- Neurotology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1508842022
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clinic/institute
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia University, Columbia College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foyt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foyt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foyt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foyt works at
Dr. Foyt has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foyt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Foyt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foyt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foyt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foyt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.