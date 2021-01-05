Overview

Dr. David Foyt, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Foyt works at Albany Medical Center Ent in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.