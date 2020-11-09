Overview

Dr. David Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Fox works at Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.