Overview

Dr. David Fowler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Fowler works at UPP Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.