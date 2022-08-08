See All Otolaryngologists in Hermitage, TN
Dr. David Fortune, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Fortune, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Dr. Fortune works at Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Locations

  1
    Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC
    3901 Central Pike Ste 351, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2219
  2
    Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC
    920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 110, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness
Laryngitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Hyperacusis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Facial Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Labyrinthitis
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Study
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    LP — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Fortune, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245274778
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fortune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortune has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

