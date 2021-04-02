Overview

Dr. David Ford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Ford works at Tri-County Surgical Associates in Charleston, SC with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.