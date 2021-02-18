Overview

Dr. David Font-Rodriguez, MD is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Font-Rodriguez works at Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.