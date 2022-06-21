See All Gastroenterologists in North Charleston, SC
Gastroenterology
Overview

Dr. David Florez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Florez works at Elms Digestive Disease Specialists in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trident Gastroenterology Associates PA
    2671 Elms Plantation Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 797-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Nausea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Florez, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003805011
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Florez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Florez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Florez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Florez works at Elms Digestive Disease Specialists in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Florez’s profile.

    Dr. Florez has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Florez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

