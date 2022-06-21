Overview

Dr. David Florez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Florez works at Elms Digestive Disease Specialists in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.