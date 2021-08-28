Dr. David Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. David Flores, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital and Kootenai Health.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
North Idaho Urology980 W Ironwood Dr Ste 104, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 667-0621
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Boundary Community Hospital
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flores is an excellent Urologist. Takes his time with patients- listens, is thorough, caring and provides excellent care. Support staff has a great attitude and quick to offer support and assistance. Terrific resource available to patients in North Idaho and NW Montana.
About Dr. David Flores, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1972892669
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- University of Texas, San Antonio
- Urology
