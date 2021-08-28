Overview

Dr. David Flores, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital and Kootenai Health.



Dr. Flores works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.