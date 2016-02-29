Overview

Dr. David Flemming, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Flemming works at Penisula Primary Care in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.