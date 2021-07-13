See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. David Fleeger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Fleeger, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Fleeger, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A &amp; M University|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Fleeger works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons
    4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5001
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery
    4207 James Casey St Ste 201, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Repair Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fissures
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Ileal Pouch-Anal Anastomosis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fleeger?

    Jul 13, 2021
    He treated me for rectal cancer 20 years ago. He saved my life! He is a very honest guy who gives it to you up front and straight. No candy coating. He REALLY knows his stuff!
    Fred G — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Fleeger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Fleeger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fleeger to family and friends

    Dr. Fleeger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fleeger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Fleeger, MD.

    About Dr. David Fleeger, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073597688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University|Lsu/Schumpert Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Graduate School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas A &amp;amp; M University|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fleeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleeger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleeger works at Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fleeger’s profile.

    Dr. Fleeger has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleeger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleeger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Fleeger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.