Dr. David Fitzgerald, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology306 Westwood Ave Ste 401, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 885-6168
Asheboro Office311 E PRESNELL ST, Asheboro, NC 27203 Directions (336) 625-1774
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Winston Salem3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 105, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-0437
UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology - Winston Salem2150 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 768-0437
Carolina Cardiology Cornerstone - Premier4515 Premier Dr Ste 402, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 802-2125
- Davie Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Fitz saved my dads life! He became like family to us and not only was he extremely compassionate he took the best care of my father and we love him!!!
About Dr. David Fitzgerald, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437134475
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Ochsner Fdn
- University Miami
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.