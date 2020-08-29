Overview

Dr. David Fitzgerald, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in High Point, NC with other offices in Asheboro, NC and Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.