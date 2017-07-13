Dr. David Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Fishman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 303-3725
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
The most adept, brass tacks specialist I have seen to date. Dr. Fishman is a skilled teacher, authoritative, a shrewd, incisive and quick study of cases, people and their conditions. He appears to be an early adapter to new technologies in his field and uses them to explain the medical issues to his patients. I would not trust another clinician after Fishman. He's a master in his field and a truly outstanding doctor.
About Dr. David Fishman, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1225039951
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale - New Haven Hosp
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology
