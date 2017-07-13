Overview

Dr. David Fishman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Fishman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.