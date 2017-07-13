See All Oncologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. David Fishman, MD

Oncology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Fishman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Fishman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty
    11205 QUEENS BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Oophorectomy
Fetal Ultrasound
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Affinity Health Plan
    Amerihealth
    Amida Care
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Elderplan
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare
    VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2017
    The most adept, brass tacks specialist I have seen to date. Dr. Fishman is a skilled teacher, authoritative, a shrewd, incisive and quick study of cases, people and their conditions. He appears to be an early adapter to new technologies in his field and uses them to explain the medical issues to his patients. I would not trust another clinician after Fishman. He's a master in his field and a truly outstanding doctor.
    Astoria, NY — Jul 13, 2017
    About Dr. David Fishman, MD

    Oncology
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1225039951
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    Yale - New Haven Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Fishman works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fishman's profile.

    Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

